JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Holdings Raised by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 598,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF makes up about 1.1% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $30,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPHY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 59,933 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 18,784 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $707,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF alerts:

BATS:JPHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. 134,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.2223 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.