JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Shares Up 0.2%

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.81, 3,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3093 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.23% of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

