Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Short Interest Update

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 692,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,590,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 122,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 177.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. 348,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,359. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $245.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.16. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.42.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $582.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.08 million. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Just Energy Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on JE shares. ValuEngine raised Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

