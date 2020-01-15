Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on KPTI. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.14.

KPTI stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. 191,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,005. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.59.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $226,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Insiders sold 135,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,510 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $124,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.