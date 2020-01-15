KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 139 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $218.22 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.1513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.