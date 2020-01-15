KCS Wealth Advisory Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,430.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,353.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,246.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,441.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $63,822.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.44.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

