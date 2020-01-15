KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,693,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 34,022 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000.

Shares of CJNK opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

