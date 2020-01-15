KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 113.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 285.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

JPHY stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

