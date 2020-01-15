KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.24 Million Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $69.57.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

