KCS Wealth Advisory Has $722,000 Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

BATS ICVT opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.302 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.