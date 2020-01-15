KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 580 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,872 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 10.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 28.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 546,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the period.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on IMO. GMP Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

