KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 122,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,340,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

