KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 718 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in KLA were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after acquiring an additional 470,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in KLA by 132.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,843,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,121,000 after acquiring an additional 184,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA by 35.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,377,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,031,000 after acquiring an additional 619,019 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 5,663.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $154,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $515,180.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.93 and a 52 week high of $182.70.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

