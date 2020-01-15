KCS Wealth Advisory Takes $391,000 Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,240,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,612,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

