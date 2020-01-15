Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KEL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.33.

KEL stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.38. 673,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,449. The company has a market cap of $809.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$2.45 and a 52 week high of C$6.14.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$109.00 million. Analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

