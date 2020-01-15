KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PPRUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of KERING S A/ADR stock opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. KERING S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

