Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,763 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $43,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 57.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 56,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.67. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $66.96 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

