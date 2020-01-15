KickToken (KICK) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC, Livecoin and Coinsbit. KickToken has a market cap of $26.62 million and approximately $22,726.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.06019815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00127663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 376,172,964,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,918,429,592 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exmo, Dcoin, TOKOK, OOOBTC, Mercatox, CoinBene, BitMart, Coinsbit, Bilaxy, Gate.io, YoBit, ProBit Exchange, COSS, Livecoin, ABCC, KuCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.