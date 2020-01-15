Kidder Stephen W Invests $208,000 in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Kidder Stephen W bought a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,638.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,201 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 287.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,370 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.24. 16,060,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,782,939. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.39.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

