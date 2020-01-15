Kidder Stephen W Lowers Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kidder Stephen W reduced its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 88.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $82.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

