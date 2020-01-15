Kidder Stephen W Sells 1,578 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 2.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Novartis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Novartis by 10.0% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Novartis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,694. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.22. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.70 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

