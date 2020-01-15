Kidder Stephen W Sells 701 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,367,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $74,541,000 after buying an additional 58,477 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 74.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 45,886 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $779,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

