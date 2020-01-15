Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,817,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,238,000 after acquiring an additional 628,318 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 84,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 286,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 273,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. 12,631,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,975,271. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.