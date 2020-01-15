Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 387 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

VHT traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,472. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $194.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

