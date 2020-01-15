Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.
JPM stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.
