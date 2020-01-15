Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Invests $41,000 in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $282.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. ValuEngine raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.09.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

