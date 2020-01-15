Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,571,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,952,096,000 after purchasing an additional 717,703 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,048,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,694,000 after purchasing an additional 196,460 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,597,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,781,000 after purchasing an additional 456,795 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,550,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after purchasing an additional 269,846 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 25.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,626,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,424 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,826,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,938,368. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

