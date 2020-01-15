Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after buying an additional 1,943,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,910,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,251 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,068.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 390,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 372,558 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,031,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,542,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,225,908,000 after purchasing an additional 334,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.66. 4,299,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,197. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $176.40 and a 52-week high of $248.52.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.56.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

