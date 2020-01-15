Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.7% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,263,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,128,814. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.41. The firm has a market cap of $574.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TH Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

