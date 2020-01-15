Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

