Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 834 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 666,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,279,000 after acquiring an additional 567,215 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 552,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,194.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,475,000 after acquiring an additional 326,669 shares during the period.

GLD traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,589,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,639,707. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $148.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.65.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

