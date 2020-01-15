KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KITOV PHARMA LT/S will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KITOV PHARMA LT/S.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KTOV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,367. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

