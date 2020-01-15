KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -1.00

Press coverage about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.29. 3,933,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

