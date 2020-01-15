Kleros (PNK) Reaches Market Cap of $3.21 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $4,980.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 514,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,715,910 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

