Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Kroger comprises approximately 3.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after buying an additional 793,667 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after buying an additional 53,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,676,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,261. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

