L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $235.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price target increased by analysts at UBS Group from $225.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LHX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.34.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $212.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.71. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $135.78 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $12,474,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $192,838,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

