L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Raised by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 684.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $214.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,133. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $135.78 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.34.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

