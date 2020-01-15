Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.14, approximately 1,188,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 923,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Several research firms recently commented on LCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $364.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Lannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Lannett’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 312.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

