Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

LCI has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:LCI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. 997,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $364.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lannett has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $15.52.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lannett had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lannett will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Lannett by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

