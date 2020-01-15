Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €55.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.82 ($74.21).

LXS opened at €56.46 ($65.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €43.65 ($50.76) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

