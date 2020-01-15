Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.60

Lara Exploration Ltd (CVE:LRA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The stock has a market cap of $22.41 million and a P/E ratio of -10.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51.

Lara Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 15 prospects in Peru; and five coal and phosphate projects in Colombia and Chile.

