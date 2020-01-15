Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAUR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.93. 420,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,809.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,358 shares of company stock worth $2,881,514. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

