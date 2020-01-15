Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAUR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.93. 420,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
In related news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,809.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,358 shares of company stock worth $2,881,514. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
Read More: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.