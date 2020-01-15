Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,323,000 after buying an additional 1,125,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,807,000 after buying an additional 1,118,296 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,782,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UGI by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,756,000 after buying an additional 396,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in UGI by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,279,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,363,000 after buying an additional 235,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, EVP Roger Perreault acquired 2,357 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 93,731 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.51. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.