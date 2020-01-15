Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 154 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,272,485,000 after purchasing an additional 402,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,809 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $207.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.33. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.