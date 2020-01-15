Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 4,115 Shares of County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in County Bancorp were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. County Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.76.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

County Bancorp Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK).

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.