Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $505,144,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $85,160,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $103.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.53. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $107.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $99,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $1,815,405.00. Insiders have sold a total of 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.