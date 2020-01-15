Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,828 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 115.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of HP by 255.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,014.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

