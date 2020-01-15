Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 17,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Chevron by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 177,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after buying an additional 118,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.17 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

