Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $641,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $225.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $183.27 and a twelve month high of $225.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3207 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

