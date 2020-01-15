Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,134,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,977,000 after buying an additional 578,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after acquiring an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,715,000 after acquiring an additional 632,573 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $140.90. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,038.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,735.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.